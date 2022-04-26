CCSD provides update on school safety measures amid violence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An instant alert system which is part of an audio enhancement system has been installed and tested at Eldorado High School. Teachers and staff were trained how to and when to use it yesterday.

The decision for the Clark County School District to implement the alert system first at Eldorado high comes after police say a student attacked a teacher two weeks ago.

That student, Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, is facing charges for sex assault and attempted murder.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the school district will not be discussing specifics of how this system will work and operate. It does not want those wanting to do harm to staff and students to know how they will respond and what their procedures will be.

As far as when other schools will see these alert system implemented, Jara said an upgrade in camera and alert systems will all be addressed within all schools immediately.

“We are looking at everything,” said Jara. “We are going from not just what our educators have but also what our infrastructure, what is in our outside and that is where this team and I have the confidence that this team will deliver and show that our schools are safe for our students and staff.”

The school year does end in a little over four weeks and Jara mentioned in the future, he would like to see he would like there to be an instant alarm system for all employees on their school campuses.

Jara stressed to help reduce violent crimes within schools, parents are encouraged to ask their kids how they are doing, what they are doing and who they are doing it with.

