2 dead in suspected impaired driving crash on I-15 near Silverado Ranch

Nevada State Police investigate suspected impaired driving crash on I-15 at Silverado Ranch Blvd(MGN)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An early Tuesday morning crash has left two dead after the Nevada State Police was notified of a reckless driver traveling southbound on the I-15 near the Silverado Ranch Blvd exit.

Police believe a white Honda Accord was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear ended a red tractor trailer, just south of Silverado Ranch

Trooper Ashlee Wellman confirmed the passenger in the Honda was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.

Wellman said he was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries.

Nevada State Police said it does suspect impairments have played a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

