Advertisement

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead and a woman suffered injuries following an argument turned shooting at an apartment complex near the 900 block of East Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Investigators with LVMPD said on April 24, just before 11:30 a.m., the two victims were involved in an argument with an unidentified person prior to the shooting.

Responding officers located the man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevada State Police investigate suspected impaired driving crash on I-15 at Silverado Ranch Blvd
2 dead in suspected impaired driving crash on I-15 near Silverado Ranch
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage is seen on the Fountains of Bellagio (FOX5 Drone Cam)
NFL Draft to feature ‘Drone Show’ over Fountains of Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas sign lights silver & black for Raiders ahead of NFL Draft
Las Vegas sign lights silver & black for Raiders ahead of NFL Draft
The LVCVA says 300,000 people are expected in Las Vegas for the NFL Draft.
LVCVA says 300K people expected in Las Vegas for NFL Draft