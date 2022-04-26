1 dead, another injured in shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead and a woman suffered injuries following an argument turned shooting at an apartment complex near the 900 block of East Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Investigators with LVMPD said on April 24, just before 11:30 a.m., the two victims were involved in an argument with an unidentified person prior to the shooting.

Responding officers located the man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

