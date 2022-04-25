Shooting at Las Vegas convenience store leaves one injured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting at a 7Eleven convenience store near Arville and Sahara.

Police confirm one victim was transported to UMC Trauma and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival, according to officers.

Police have taped off a portion of the gas station as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX5 has a crew on scene.

