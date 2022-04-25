Las Vegas Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter but focused on war back home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sunday Ukrainians around the world and in the valley celebrated Orthodox Easter, a picnic in Summerlin brought many together that recently fled Ukraine.

Local Christian Ukrainians gathered at Gardens Park to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

At the picnic was 26-year-old Viktoriia Olishevska, who fled from the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine to Las Vegas. She arrived on March 22nd by way of Slovakia, Vienna, Madrid, and then the border from Mexico.

“I’m just happy to be here right now because this is the first time I see so many Ukrainians in one place,” Olishevska said.

Her brother-in-law, Darren Heyman, a local immigration lawyer helped her every step of the way. Heyman is a Managing Shareholder for Heyman Law Group.

Heyman told FOX5 the family has been adjusting well with his father-in-law, mother-in-law and recently sister-in-law under one roof. But, his 59-year-old father-in-law decided to return to Ukraine.

“But unfortunately my father-in-law decided that he had to go back. He could not stay in the states and watch from afar and do what he could. While he knew there weren’t enough guns there for him to fight, he knew that he could farm his land that the soldiers needed food,” Heyman said.

Olishevska said she’s in contact with him every day.

We asked Heyman about the Biden Administration’s new program that aims to streamline the process for Ukrainian refugees entering the U.S. The program is called ‘United for Ukraine’ and launches on Monday. Any American can sponsor Ukrainian applicants.

“What the Administration has stated what they are going to do and what they actually do - all I can do is hope that it will be a reality and that things will be expedited,” Heyman said.

He did say to their credit they changed the temporary protective status from March 1st to April 11th.

“So any Ukrainians that were in the United States before April 11th, can now apply for temporary protective status and that means they can stay in the United States without worry. And they can apply for work authorization for at least the next 18 months,” Heyman said.

He started a charity called Ukraine to U.S. for refugee assistance. Once Olishevska is able to start working she’ll be trying to help others that were in her situation.

“Not everybody has got family here. People come here without no place to go so that would help a lot,” Olishevska said.

