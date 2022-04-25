Las Vegas police: 5 shooters involved in hookah lounge shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they believe there were at least five shooters involved in a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge near the Strip.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, was arrested and indicted by a grand jury on 14 felonies: 12 counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon in a structure and one count of a prohibited person owning a firearm.

In the indictment, multiple LVMPD detectives were interviewed about their involvement in the investigation. One LVMPD detective said investigators were looking for more suspects.

“Would it be fair to say that there were multiple shooters inside of this club?” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” the detective said.

“How many approximately?”

“As we know of now we believe there was approximately five inside,” the detective confirmed. The LVMPD detective said the department is still actively investigating the case.

LVMPD said they found approximately 25 cartridge casings in the VIP area with about 35 total casings found inside the club.

The deceased victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard. Beard died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

