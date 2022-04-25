Advertisement

Las Vegas police: 5 shooters involved in hookah lounge shooting

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Dillon Ancheta)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they believe there were at least five shooters involved in a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge near the Strip.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, was arrested and indicted by a grand jury on 14 felonies: 12 counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon in a structure and one count of a prohibited person owning a firearm.

In the indictment, multiple LVMPD detectives were interviewed about their involvement in the investigation. One LVMPD detective said investigators were looking for more suspects.

“Would it be fair to say that there were multiple shooters inside of this club?” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” the detective said.

“How many approximately?”

“As we know of now we believe there was approximately five inside,” the detective confirmed. The LVMPD detective said the department is still actively investigating the case.

LVMPD said they found approximately 25 cartridge casings in the VIP area with about 35 total casings found inside the club.

The deceased victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard. Beard died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cell phone tower falls near Tropicana, Nellis.
Cell phone tower collapses near Nellis, Tropicana, crashing down feet from businesses, homes
Shooting at Las Vegas convenience store leaves one injured
Shooting at Las Vegas convenience store leaves one injured
If you’ve been pounding the walking and running trails of the west valley recently, you may...
Blind mother and daughter duo tackle running challenge, raising awareness for braille literacy
Local Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter but focused on war back home
Local Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter but focused on war back home