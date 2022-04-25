Las Vegas basketball star Aaliyah Gayles speaks out after shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A high school basketball star who was shot 10 times at a North Las Vegas house party shares her story, FOX5 sits down with Aaliyah Gayles to discuss her road to recovery.

From inside her hospital room at University Medical Center, 18-year-old Aaliyah Gayles was surrounded by family members.

Hours before she was released from the hospital to transfer over to physical therapy, Gayles shared how she’s feeling since the shooting. The Spring Valley High School senior and star athlete was shot 10 times on both arms and legs.

“My body is feeling alright but it hurts still,” Gayles said.

On a scale from one to ten, ten being the highest level of pain, Gayles said she feels at a 10 on and off throughout the day.

She said she’ll get back on her feet soon but she’s going to start off slow. She kept a strong demeanor.

“First thing I told everybody is don’t cry- cause I didn’t. But I’m feeling- emotionally I’m feeling good. I’m just ready to get back on the court,” Gayles said.

She does not have a timeline of what her recovery process will look like.

Her movements are limited.

“Yeah I can move my arms, just can’t feel my legs yet,” Gayles said.

Family and those close to her are giving her strength.

“They’re very supportive. Very supportive. And I appreciate them for that. I couldn’t ask for a better family and friends also, and coaches,” Gayles said.

Gayles said she grew up fast at a young age. She said what happened has taught her she has bigger and better things to do.

“Just having the right mindset that I’ll be back soon,” Gayles said.

She thanked everyone for their support.

“I just want to say thank you for all the support and love. And I appreciate everybody but my journey isn’t over yet,” Gayles said.

Her mom said she will be transferring to a local physical therapy facility first and eventually to one in California.

