Las Vegas’ Aaliyah Gayles, basketball star shot 10 times, signs letter of intent with USC

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aaliyah Gayles, a Las Vegas basketball star that was shot ten times at a North Las Vegas house party, officially signed a national letter of intent with University of Southern California.

Gayles plays at Spring Valley High School and is ranked as the No. 8 recruit in the nation, according to ESPN.

Welcome to the Trojan Family, Aaliyah Gayles!



The McDonald’s and Naismith All-American is the No. 8 rated recruit in the country by ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/WNM4oeIe4B — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) April 25, 2022

“Aaliyah is one of the most talented, athletically gifted basketball players I’ve known. She is electric on the court, with her ability to score, defend and create for others with her ball-handling and vision,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “But from the moment I got to know her, I was also drawn to her character. Her humility, loyalty, warm personality and resilience set her apart, along with her athletic gifts.”

Gayles spoke with FOX5 on Saturday from her hospital room as she prepared to be released. Gayles was shot ten times at a house party on April 16. As of Monday morning, North Las Vegas police said they still did not have a suspect arrested in connection with the shooting.

USC said Gayles will join the team in the 2022-23 season.

“Aaliyah is quite simply a unique and special young person who worked hard in every aspect to become a Trojan,” Gottlieb said in a release. “It is these characteristics that, in her recent time of extreme trial, have allowed her to survive and will ensure that she continues to thrive. Aaliyah is a part of the USC family and we could not be more proud to be on this journey with her, every step of the way.”

“First thing I told everybody is don’t cry- cause I didn’t. But I’m feeling- emotionally I’m feeling good. I’m just ready to get back on the court,” Gayles said Saturday.

