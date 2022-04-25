Advertisement

Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner puts his helmet on before the team's NHL game...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner puts his helmet on before the team's NHL game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(Sam Morris | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending surgery, the Golden Knights announced Monday.

Lehner sustained the shoulder injury Feb. 9, according to the team. VGK said they were hopeful rest and rehab would allow him to complete the season.

“He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action,” the team said in a statement.

The announcement follows an ESPN report last week that Lehner would receive season-ending surgery. ESPN now reports that Lehner requested the surgery Thursday and the team asked Lehner to delay so he could play as a backup goalie on Sunday.

At the time, coach Pete DeBoer denied the ESPN report, saying Lehner missed practice for a “maintenance day.” DeBoer said he expected him to dress for the Sunday game, which he ended up playing backup.

“Listen, we’re 82 games into the season, nobody’s healthy,” DeBoer said after he was asked about the ESPN report. “There’s nothing physically that’s a play issue in my conversations with anybody about this.”

The Golden Knights recalled Jiri Patera from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores against Washington Capitals...
Shea Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils...
Golden Knights looking for fast start, first goal vs Capitals
New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) gathers the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left...
Golden Knights confident they can run the table, create path to the postseason
Every November, the NHL holds Hockey Fights Cancer Month. It's an initiative that hits close to...
Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveriros takes leave of absence