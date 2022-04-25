Forecast Outlook - 4/25/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a cool but beautiful weekend it will be warming up for the first half of the week. High pressure will be building in as daytime highs climb back into the low 80′s Monday and then into the 90′s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

That ridge will weaken by Wednesday evening as a surface low slides into our area Tuesday. Tuesday the ridge begins to weaken and a trough approaches which will give way to another round of windy conditions with gusts in the 20 to 30 MPH range.

Wednesday will be windy once again for the valley. Just in time for the NFL Draft on Thursday temperatures will drop back down into the mid 80′s and the winds should weaken a bit. Temperatures gradually begin to climb through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.