Clark County responds to fire near I-15, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department has responded to a fire near I-15 and Blue Diamond Monday afternoon.

Traffic cameras show black smoke and emergency vehicles staged near the entrance of the Bass Pro Shops near the Silverton Hotel.

Additional details aren’t immediately available. CCFD didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fire near I-15, Blue Diamond on Monday, April 25, 2022. (LVACS)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.