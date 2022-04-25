Advertisement

Clark County responds to fire near I-15, Blue Diamond

Fire near I-15, Blue Diamond on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Fire near I-15, Blue Diamond on Monday, April 25, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department has responded to a fire near I-15 and Blue Diamond Monday afternoon.

Traffic cameras show black smoke and emergency vehicles staged near the entrance of the Bass Pro Shops near the Silverton Hotel.

Additional details aren’t immediately available. CCFD didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

