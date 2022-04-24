Forecast Outlook-4/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -While winds stayed below any advisory criteria Saturday for the Las Vegas area they will be picking up Sunday.

There is a lake wind advisory and a red flag warning for the Lake Mead area down to the Colorado River Valley where gusts could reach 45 MPH at times.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday and the trend toward hotter temperatures continues into the week ahead.

By Tuesday we will hit the 90′s and stay there Wednesday.

The windy weather pattern continues through the first half of the week.

Marginal cooling starts Thursday and carries into next weekend.

Even though it will be cooling daytime temperatures through the week will be above seasonal.

There is no rain in our seven day forecast

