Forecast Outlook-4/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a weekend of below seasonal temperatures its going to start to warm up for the first half of the week.

High pressure will be building in giving us a daytime high in the low 80′s Monday and then into the 90′s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

That ridge will weaken by Wednesday evening as a surface low slides into our area Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy once again for the valley.

We’ll also see more clouds for part of the day.

Tuesday the humidity level could be low enough that a red flag warning could be issued.

Just in time for the NFL Draft on Thursday temperatures will cool back down into the 80′s and the winds should weaken.

The low producing the cooler temperatures will be dry so there is no rain in the forecast.

