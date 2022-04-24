Advertisement

Forecast Outlook-4/24/22

Warming up Monday and there is more wind ahead
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:07 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Dry and warm weather is on the verge of returning to Las Vegas.

Sunday will be a few degrees higher than Saturday but will remain below seasonal. In terms of wind we will see gusts up to 18 MPH at times.

Monday daytime temperatures will be ticking up a few degrees as we return to seasonal highs.

As we head into Tuesday our high soars into the 90′s. Along with the hotter temperatures the humidity will be low. A Red Flag Warning could be posted for Tuesday.

We’ll stay in the 90′s on Wednesday and then another longwave low will slide in helping to cool temperatures to the mid-80′s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

There is no rain in our for 7-day forecast.

