Las Vegas teen helps thousands of children in foster care system

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At the age of 14, a local teen created a nonprofit that gives new clothes to foster kids, now five years later the organization has helped thousands of children and is only getting bigger.

In 2017, Nijel Murray was 14-years-old when his parents fostered a young boy for one year. His belongings were thrown together in a trash bag.

“With him he had a very tattered bag with all of his belongings in it and in that bag his belongings were either way too big for him or way too small and it was obvious he didn’t want to wear the clothing that was inside of that bag. And you could tell he didn’t have a lot of confidence,” Murray said.

Since school was the next day, his parents went shopping for new clothes that night.

“After my parents got back he began to try on those clothes and he instantly lit up...instantly had more confidence. You could tell that now that hey had clothes he wanted to wear he was a totally new kid so I kind of noticed that transition,” Murray said.

Murray learned it was a big issue for other foster children. He applied for the a ‘world for change’ scholarship where he expressed his idea for Klothes 4 Kids and received $1,500. $500 went to his school, $500 went to college, and the other $500 he used to register Klothes 4 Kids as a nonprofit.

A few months later he turned his 15th birthday to a community clothing drive.

“When I first started Klothes 4 Kids I would never in a million years expect to be in the position I am today...Klothes 4 Kids has blessed me in so many other ways,” Murray said.

In 2021, Murray was featured in People magazine. Earlier this year Murray, and his mother Shon, the director of the organization, were guests on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

In March, the organization opened their first facility. A one-stop shop where staff can fill every duffle bag with new clothing, toiletries and blankets. Their stock includes clothes for babies all the way up to 18-year-olds. They also give teens the opportunity to choose which items they would like.

Last week the Las Vegas Aces donated clothes and basketballs to the cause.

“Looking back on it, it was just an initial idea in my head, but here we are helping thousands of kids per year, have a whole facility...doing things like partnering with the Aces so it’s really a blessing,” Murray said.

So far, Klothes 4 Kids has helped over 4,000 foster children in Southern Nevada.

Murray hopes to one day expand Klothes 4 Kids to every state.

He’s in his first year in college at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

