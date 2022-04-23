Final countdown: Las Vegas ready to host its first NFL Draft next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been in the works for years and is now just days away. Next week, Las Vegas will host the NFL Draft for the first time.

For 50 years, the NFL Draft was held in NYC until 2015 when it became a traveling event. Now hundreds of thousands of people are expected each day of the three day event in Las Vegas.

As NFL teams select new players on a stage erected above the water in the Bellagio Fountains, who will be ferried to and from the stage via boat, hundreds of thousands of fans will fill the Las Vegas Strip.

While many will be tourists, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority hopes locals will also take part in the free event.

“The NFL has used the Draft over the last several years as a way to engage fans in that local market, so they want to do that here in Las Vegas too,” said Steve Hill, CEO and President of LVCVA.

An interactive football theme park is being built by the NFL near the LINQ. It will feature a 40-yard dash, a vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a Super Bowl ring display, and live autograph sessions with current NFL players and pictures with Vince Lombardi trophies.

“We have all jerseys here of all 32 teams… you can custom make them, put a team player on there, your favorite name, a number,” said Michelle Marchant who works at the NFL Las Vegas store inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace where you will find the largest selection of 2022 NFL Draft product anywhere.

Weezer, Ice Cube and Marshmello will take the stage for the 2022 NFL Draft concert series. General fan viewing is free with NFL.com/OnePass registration. Viewing is on a first-come first-served basis and standing room only.

The NFL will host a second massive event in Las Vegas in just over two years, when Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 takes over Allegiant Stadium.

The 87th NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 and runs through Saturday, April 30.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.