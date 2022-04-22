Wind creates havoc for people working outside, those traveling to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This afternoon at Harry Reid International Airport, the average flight was more than an hour late as the Federal Aviation Administration used a traffic management system to guide planes safely.

FOX5 spoke with passengers arriving through Terminal 1 Thursday afternoon. One group said their flight was almost rerouted to Phoenix because the winds were such an issue in Las Vegas.

For Southern Nevadans, windy weather is expected this time of the year, but for those that have to work outside in the elements, on and off again for the past two weeks is impacting work.

Brian Higgs, a painting contractor with American Painting LLC, said the wind is delaying jobs. Higgs paints the exterior and interior of homes throughout the Las Vegas valley.

“With this wind that we had today I mean my guys were able to do a little bit of prep work, but right now as far as spraying houses yeah this wind here can’t do it- I mean I’d say probably 10 miles per hour or max,” Higgs said.

He has a small four person crew and said they try to do complete two jobs a week, but with this wind, they’re only able to complete one.

“When you got four or five days of wind we just got to wait it out because we can’t paint,” Higgs said.

