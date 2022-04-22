‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign to light up silver and black Monday for Raiders, NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the NFL Draft next week in Las Vegas, Clark County on Friday announced it will light up the world-famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in the iconic colors of the Raiders.

In a 10:30 a.m. event Monday, two Clark County commissioners will join the Raiders to kick off festivities surrounding the NFL Draft by turning the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign silver and black — the home team’s signature colors.

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

