‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign to light up silver and black Monday for Raiders, NFL Draft

File - In this March 27, 2017, file photo, Matt Gutierrez carries a Raiders football team flag...
File - In this March 27, 2017, file photo, Matt Gutierrez carries a Raiders football team flag by a sign welcoming visitors in Las Vegas. Several people unaffiliated with the football team have attempted to trademark the 'Las Vegas Raiders' name. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the NFL Draft next week in Las Vegas, Clark County on Friday announced it will light up the world-famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in the iconic colors of the Raiders.

In a 10:30 a.m. event Monday, two Clark County commissioners will join the Raiders to kick off festivities surrounding the NFL Draft by turning the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign silver and black — the home team’s signature colors.

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

