Three-time child predator sentenced to life in prison

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - A convicted sex offender from Denison has been sentenced to life in prison for more child sex crimes.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said 44-year-old, Joe Angel Rodriguez, of Denison, was sentenced to life in prison for indecency with a child.

Collin County prosecutors said in 2007, Rodriguez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After he was released from prison in 2016, he became close with two separate families and had access to two children, one in McKinney and one in Farmers Branch.

Prosecutors add that during that time Rodriguez sexually abused each child. The child in McKinney eventually told her father. The father notified police and Rodriguez was arrested. Later that year, without knowing anything about the McKinney case, the Farmers Branch child out-cried to her mother, who also notified police.

According to the McKinney Police Department, the child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed details about the incident.

Collin County prosecutors said at trial, the jury heard evidence of Rodriguez’s history of child abuse, as well as evidence that Rodriguez also abused both the McKinney child and the Farmers Branch child.

The jury found Rodriguez guilty.

According to the Collin County District Attorney webpage, by law, Rodriguez received an automatic sentence of life in prison because of his prior conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“The fact that a convicted child predator ever has the opportunity to abuse another child, much less two children, is tragic for the entire community. The life sentence in this case will ensure that never happens again,” Willis said.

