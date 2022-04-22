Advertisement

Police: Woman threatened to bomb hungry son’s high school

School lunch with the Wichita School District
School lunch with the Wichita School District(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son’s high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.

The threat was left Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.

She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school’s caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.

Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted Cocoa police.

The school was evacuated, but no weapons or explosive devices were found.

Investigators located the woman’s phone number in school records and a resource officer confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument Feb. 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.

The state attorney’s office filed paperwork ordering the woman’s arrest on April 7. Officials arrested her Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

James Bopp Jr., an attorney for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Friday voters should...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's attorney: Voters should decide elections
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
A woman in Houston was out of town on Easter when her Nest video showed a man crawling his way...
Man breaks into home through cat door and takes shower, washes clothes
FILE -Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his life...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70