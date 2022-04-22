Advertisement

Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:57 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A homeowner was released from police custody pending further investigation after allegedly shooting and killing an intruder.

A 31-year-old man broke into a residence on the 1000 block of W. Bristol Road in Flint Township shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Flint Township Police said.

The intruder was confronted by the 80-year-old homeowner who fired his weapon, striking and killing the intruder, police said.

The homeowner was released pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas professional paintball team wants to get more girls involved in the sport
Las Vegas professional paintball team wants to get more girls involved in the sport
DJ shot at North Las Vegas house party leaves hospital
DJ shot at North Las Vegas house party leaves hospital
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, trees line the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The...
Neighboring businesses anticipate boost with reopening of the Palms
Attendance for Aviators games are soaring compared to numbers for the Oakland A's.
Las Vegas Ballpark draws more fans than Oakland Coliseum for third straight day
Wind created havoc for people working outside and those traveling.
Wind creates havoc for people working outside, those traveling to Las Vegas