Owners of 2 Las Vegas behavioral health clinics sentenced for Medicaid fraud

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Owners of two behavioral health clinics located in Las Vegas were sentenced to three-years probation yesterday for their roles in defrauding the Medicaid health care benefit program.

Erica Goodley and Billy Kirby of Georgia pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of health care fraud. In addition to probation, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon ordered the defendants to forfeit $499,440.70, according to a United States Attorney press release.

According to court documents, Goodley and Kirby were the owners of Endeavor Behavioral Health and International Behavioral Health. From June 2016 to February 2018, Goodley and Kirby conspired to provide false representations and omissions on applications to enroll the companies as medical providers with Medicaid. On the applications, they omitted Kirby’s 2005 gross misdemeanor conviction.

The companies fraudulently billed Nevada Medicaid for 24 hours of counseling services by a single counselor in one day and for counselors who did not exist or did not work at the companies at the time of the services. As a result of the false billing, Goodley and Kirby caused a loss of thousands of dollars from Medicaid.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Albert Childress for the IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), and Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford made the announcement.

