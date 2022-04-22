Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeking fourth suspect in vandalism case at memorial park in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Graffiti vandals attacked Ian Deutch Memorial Park last weekend in Pahump, which has frustrated many people who are posting on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Real Classy! I’d expect kids to do stupid stuff like that, but not grown-ups,” said one person who posted.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Desiree Lewis, 42, and Christopher Goergen, 24, both of Pahrump. A 16-year-old was also caught, but the sheriff’s office hasn’t named the juvenile.

A captain with the Nye County Sheriff’s office said Marlen Alvarez, 22, is wanted, but is not in custody.

The skatepark on site is named in memory of Justin Leavitt, and there is a memorial marker that taggers sprayed. The entire park is named in honor of 27-year-old Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Deutch, a six-year veteran of the department who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“Ian Deutch responded to a domestic at Terrible’s Lakeside, the casino on the south end of Pahrump. And upon his arrival the suspect exited the vehicle and shot and ultimately killed Deputy Deutch,” said Nye County Sheriff’s Office Captain David Boruchowitz.

Boruchowitz said the vandalism was horrible and disrespectful,

“Obviously it’s horrible in general to be spraying graffiti anywhere, but I think the fact that they sprayed not only at the Ian Deutch Memorial Park, but at the Justin Leavitt Skatepark, just shows the lack of indifference that they had.”

Boruchowitz said there isn’t a clear reason why the suspects hit the park.

He said the public was key in identifying Lewis and Goergen and hopes the public can also help find Alvarez.

Anyone with information about Alvarez is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000. Tips can also be submitted via social media or email to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

