NLVPD: 2 arrested during 4/20 traffic stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police arrested two people following a traffic stop on 4/20.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road around 9:42 p.m. on April 20 for failing to maintain their travel lane.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Vincent Miguel Zaragosa, Jr. and the passenger was identified as Katherine Abigail Garcia. Officers noticed signs of impairment with the driver and located an open container of alcohol in the car. The driver did not have a valid driver license which was revoked out of another state.The driver also had a history of DUI out of another state. The driver refused Standardized Field Sobriety Test’s (SFST’s).

Zaragosa, Jr was taken into custody for DUI (alcohol and drugs), open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving with no driver license, driving on a revoked driver license, and failing to maintain a travel lane.

Officers took inventory of the suspect’s vehicle and found multiple containers of marijuana edibles, marijuana, mushrooms, scales, chocolate bars containing suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms) and multiple boxes of pre-rolled marijuana blunts. was also charged with narcotic related charges.

Katherine Abigail Garcia, passenger in the vehicle, was also taken into custody for possession of drugs and concealing brass knuckles on her person.

