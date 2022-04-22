Advertisement

NLVPD: 2 arrested during 4/20 traffic stop

North Las Vegas police arrested two people following a traffic stop on 4/20.
North Las Vegas police arrested two people following a traffic stop on 4/20.(NLVPD)
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police arrested two people following a traffic stop on 4/20.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road around 9:42 p.m. on April 20 for failing to maintain their travel lane.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Vincent Miguel Zaragosa, Jr. and the passenger was identified as Katherine Abigail Garcia. Officers noticed signs of impairment with the driver and located an open container of alcohol in the car. The driver did not have a valid driver license which was revoked out of another state.The driver also had a history of DUI out of another state. The driver refused Standardized Field Sobriety Test’s (SFST’s).

Zaragosa, Jr was taken into custody for DUI (alcohol and drugs), open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving with no driver license, driving on a revoked driver license, and failing to maintain a travel lane.

Officers took inventory of the suspect’s vehicle and found multiple containers of marijuana edibles, marijuana, mushrooms, scales, chocolate bars containing suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms) and multiple boxes of pre-rolled marijuana blunts. was also charged with narcotic related charges.

Katherine Abigail Garcia, passenger in the vehicle, was also taken into custody for possession of drugs and concealing brass knuckles on her person.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nye County Sheriff's Office investigating vandalism at local park.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeking fourth suspect in vandalism case at memorial park in Pahrump
Nye County Sheriff's Office investigating vandalism at local park.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeking fourth suspect in vandalism case at memorial park in Pahrump
Camp hosted 273 boys and girls last year
Josh Jacobs preparing to host 2ND youth football camp
Four men were arrested in connection to stealing gas around Las Vegas.
4 men arrested in Las Vegas gas theft investigation