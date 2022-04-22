Neighboring businesses anticipate boost with reopening of the Palms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the last major resorts still closed since the pandemic began is finally set to reopen but under new ownership.

After shutting down in March 2020, the Palms will welcome guests back next week. It comes after Station Casinos sold the hotel to California’s San Manuel Tribe last May. Businesses around the resort hope the reopen will mean a boost for them.

FOX5 visited several businesses in the neighborhood, businesses guests can see from their hotel rooms, to learn how they are getting ready.

Exhale Dispensary is just across the street.

“We are super excited to be able to show what Exhale is all about to the hundreds of thousands of tourists that will come now and stay in the Palms,” said General Manager Samantha Velez. The shop is making changes to accommodate to expected boost in business including hiring extra staff.

“I’m very excited,” said Richard Galarza, owner of Flow Barber Shop. The shop has been in businesses since 201 and Galarza shared memories of guests from Palms crowding his shop for hair cut before big events like the Super Bowl and pool parties.

Last Chance Tattoo Parlor has been in the neighborhood almost as long as the Palms. The casino first opened in 2001 and the tattoo shop in 2003.

While the pandemic shutdown impacted nearly every business in the area the reopening of casino will help revitalize it.

“It is going to bring us a lot of business, I mean it is right across the street. People when they drink, they want to make decisions like get a tattoo so that’s money in our pocket,” explained tattoo artist Kody Robinson.

FOX5 will bring you a sneak peek inside the Palms on Monday, April 25. The grand opening will be on Wednesday, April 27 with doors opening to the public at 9PM.

When doors reopen, the Palms Casino Resort will make history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

