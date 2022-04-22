Advertisement

LVMPD motorcycle officer involved in crash, driver on the run

By Cody Lee
Apr. 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer has been involved in a crash near US 95 North and I-15 North.

LVMPD said a motorcycle officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then put the car in reverse striking the officer’s motorcycle.

Officers said the driver fled the scene.

The officer was transported to UMC Trauma as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

