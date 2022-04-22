LVMPD motorcycle officer involved in crash, driver on the run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer has been involved in a crash near US 95 North and I-15 North.

LVMPD said a motorcycle officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then put the car in reverse striking the officer’s motorcycle.

Officers said the driver fled the scene.

#BREAKING An @LVMPD_Traffic Officer was hit during a traffic stop around 11:16 am. The vehicle reversed, struck the officer and took off. This occurred at US 95 and I-15 North. The officer was taken to @UMCSN Trauma as a precaution. Expect traffic delays for the investigation pic.twitter.com/jt6NdRH2XJ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 22, 2022

The officer was transported to UMC Trauma as a precaution.

