LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In Las Vegas, there are the Raiders and the Aces, but many people may not know there is a professional paintball team as well.

Destiny Paintball has teams all over the country, and brings women together to play and compete. Rachel Schaedel said it’s not just the game that keeps her coming back, but the comradery as well.

Las Vegas professional paintball team wants to get more girls involved in the sport (Kyle Oster/FOX5)

The team is looking to get more girls and women in the sport, so it‘s hosting an introductory clinic Saturday, April 23. Girls as young as five years old can participate. To register, visit here.

