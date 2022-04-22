Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused of throwing rock at elderly victim

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect who is accused of throwing a large rock into a vehicle near Sunset and Pecos on April 15 around 4:16 p.m.

According to police, an unidentified male threw a large rock through the vehicle window injuring the occupants. Officers believe the suspect did this for no apparent reason.

There were two people inside the car at the time and were both transported to the hospital for treatment.

A 95-year-old victim sustained significant injuries to her face and nose.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, medium build, long brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and open toed sandals.

Video surveillance shows the suspect inside a 7Eleven convenience store following the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Area Command Patrol Investigative Section by phone at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.