Josh Jacobs preparing to host second youth football camp

Camp hosted 273 boys and girls last year.
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To Josh Jacobs it’s all about giving back to the community. The Raiders running back tells FOX5 he has a big heart for serving others. Jacobs is preparing to host his second youth football camp in Las Vegas on May 7th at Sierra Vista High School. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 1-10 and will have the opportunity to learn football skills from Jacobs and other NFL players. Before the camp begins, participants who register for the VIP experience will be able to be apart of a Q&A with Josh Jacobs hosted by FOX5 Sports Reporter Paloma Villicana.

Jacobs tells FOX5 he’s excited to have a bigger camp this year as he looks forward to invite his friends, teammates, and former teammates to his camp. Participants can enjoy a live DJ, a Josh Jacobs camp t-shirt, picture opportunities, and so much more!

More details on how to register for the camp can be found here.

