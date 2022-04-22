Forecast Outlook - 4/22/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are starting out Friday on a unsettled note as a cold low pressure system is moving across Southern Nevada this morning. Temperatures will take quite the tumble today with a forecasted high temperature in Las Vegas of only 69° That is well below our seasonal average of 80° for the latter part of April.

The early morning wind advisory as expected to expire as winds will slowly back off as we get into the afternoon hours. We also have the slight possibility of seeing some scattered rain showers today. Precipitation amounts are expected to be light and many areas will likely get nothing from this system but we can’t rule out the chance of a scattered shower or even the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm as we get into the middle of the day and early afternoon.

The entire weather system is expected to move out by tonight and nice sunny skies will be in store for us tomorrow with a high temperature of 76°.

The rest of the weekend continues to look fantastic as temperatures slowly warm up. Early next week, high pressure will move in and temperatures will continue to climb into the low 90s by Tuesday. Overall after we get through today, the rest of the weekend is looking fantastic.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.