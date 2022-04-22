DJ shot at North Las Vegas house party leaves hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A DJ from California, who was one of four people shot at a house party in North Las Vegas, has been released from the hospital.

Derek McMillan was at the party with his wife Gwendolyn, when the gunfire broke out. He said he did not initially feel being shot.

He said he is thankful that his wife was there.

“I thank God for my wife,” McMillan said, “that her brain was operating to help me when I got shot. When shots rang out, you can’t really expect anyone to help you but she was there fast.”

McMillan said he waited until he was released from the hospital to tell his children that he was wounded in the shooting.

“I let them know what happened and that daddy was okay and I didn’t break bones and I’m alive. I said I’ll be able to walk one day just not right now, McMillan said.

McMillan said he is heading back to California for rehabilitation. His family has set up a GoFundMe for his medical bills.

