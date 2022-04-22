Barry Manilow cancels weekend Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Barry Manilow will not be performing in Las Vegas this weekend.

Westgate Las Vegas announced that Manilow’s performances for Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 were canceled. Manilow also tweeted the news, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

All ticket purchases will be refunded from their point of purchase (Ticketmaster, https://t.co/8lb1o6lKhE, etc).



Barry Manilow and Westgate Las Vegas apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you at a future date. pic.twitter.com/ZJF7glWvbA — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) April 22, 2022

All ticket purchases will be refunded from their point of purchase. Westgate and Manilow apologized for any inconvenience.

