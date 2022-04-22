Barry Manilow cancels weekend Las Vegas shows
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Barry Manilow will not be performing in Las Vegas this weekend.
Westgate Las Vegas announced that Manilow’s performances for Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 were canceled. Manilow also tweeted the news, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”
All ticket purchases will be refunded from their point of purchase. Westgate and Manilow apologized for any inconvenience.
