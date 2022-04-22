Advertisement

Barry Manilow cancels weekend Las Vegas shows

Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, IL....
Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Barry Manilow will not be performing in Las Vegas this weekend.

Westgate Las Vegas announced that Manilow’s performances for Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 were canceled. Manilow also tweeted the news, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

All ticket purchases will be refunded from their point of purchase. Westgate and Manilow apologized for any inconvenience.

