8-year-old Las Vegas boy’s death ruled a homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office officially ruled an 8-year-old’s death a homicide after his parents claimed he tried to kill himself.

Isaiah Gritz, 8, died March 20, 2021 from drowning and blunt force injuries from abuse and neglect, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Leon Gritz, 28, and Christine Gritz, 29, were arrested in March 2021 in connection with his death.

About 2:03 a.m. on March 20, 2021, Leon called 9-1-1 and told the operator his son, Isaiah, had put his face underwater “attempting to kill himself.” He was removed from the tub, taken to two area hospitals and examined.

Isaiah’s body was covered in numerous bruises, lacerations and wounds, the report said. His mother, Christine, called the boy a “violent child” with a history of suicidal tendencies and failed therapy. Christine said Isaiah was previously seeing a therapist for this emotional trauma brought on by school bullying, but when the pandemic hit, all in-person sessions ceased. After that, his mother said Isaiah would slam his head against surfaces and cause other bodily wounds.

But medical examiners discovered a “substantial head wound” hidden beneath a doo-rag and gauze, leading them to believe the boy’s death was not a result of suicide, but a gunshot wound.

Christine said she was a neglectful mother in reference to Isaiah’s injuries, but admitted to no wrong-doing or physical abuse. When asked why she didn’t seek treatment for the boy’s injuries, she told police she feared being arrested. Leon, however, said Christine was the sole abuser and neglected to report her because he thought she would lie to police and implicate him.

“Leon admitted to being afraid of his wife and how he failed as a father to protect his son from Christie,” the report read.

Both parents are set to appear in court May 12, according to court records, and both face charges of murder and child abuse.

