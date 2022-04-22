4 men arrested in Las Vegas gas theft investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a group of men in connection with fuel thefts around the Las Vegas valley.

Luis Gomez Modero, 41, Javier Gomez, 35, and Raidel Amodor Blanco, 27, were booked into Clark County Detention Center after an investigation into fuel thefts in the area.

The three men face felony charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and disregard for safety of persons and property.

In another case, detectives identified Jose Hernandez, 48, who was modifying several vehicles to store fuel on his property.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said suspects in these types of crimes go to gas stations and use fraudulent credit cards and manipulate fuel pumps to dispense thousands of gallons of stolen fuel into modified vehicles and trailers. The stolen fuel is usually then resold locally or transported out of state.

Police urge citizens who observe vehicles fueling for an excessive amount of time or see a vehicle that has been modified to carry additional fuel, to call 311 and advise gas station employees.

Anyone with information on these kinds of incidents can call the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.