Where is the panic button? How CCSD is handling violence on Las Vegas campuses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three students were arrested and removed from campus after allegedly assaulting teachers and school employees at separate Las Vegas schools.

This all comes less than two weeks after another Clark County student was accused of sexual assault and attempted murder of a teacher at Eldorado High School.

Following these incidents, there have been many rallies where educators have called for change for better safety measures on campus.

WHERE IS THE PANIC BUTTON?

The district said it would implement panic buttons, but teachers have said there has been some confusion about what these safety buttons look like and how they work. Teachers have posted pictures on Facebook of their classroom desk phones featuring a red light, assuming these are the panic buttons.

Green Valley High School said these are admin buttons that alert the admin office that there is an issue in the classroom, but these are not the actual panic buttons.

The panic buttons will be separate. District leaders said the panic buttons will be wearable on lanyards and Bluetooth enabled. They will connect directly to dispatch.

One parent said she spent two hours speaking with the principal at Desert Oasis High School Thursday.

While she was happy to hear some changes have been implemented, she wishes the district would be more transparent about when every teacher will get a panic button.

“It is a start for sure,” said parent Cherish Morgan. “You have to start somewhere but it does not hold up to what was implied but there are no promises that have been made by CCSD. Of course, there is no time lime, there is no specifics on when everyone will get these panic buttons.”

CCSD RESPONSE

FOX5 reached out to the district on Thursday to get more information on these devices, but they issued the following statement that was sent to parents and employees:

“You have likely seen media reports regarding multiple separate incidents involving assaults against staff members this week. Please know that parents with students at those schools were provided information directly through ParentLink. As was announced a few weeks ago, violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District. Those who choose to engage in these acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Students who choose to engage in violence will be removed and not allowed back onto our campuses. We take the safety of our students and staff seriously. Please know that measures are being implemented to increase security on CCSD campuses. The exact details will not be disclosed except to those who need to know. Security experts advise keeping exact procedures confidential to prevent people from planning ways to circumvent the security measures (NRS 388.259). While we would like to disclose exact security details so that our parents, students, and staff members feel more assured, doing so would allow those who intend to cause harm an advantage. As staff is trained on security measures, remember the importance of not sharing the details publicly for the security reasons outlined above as they are outlined in state law and must not be shared. We will continue to update you as we have new information to share next week.”

