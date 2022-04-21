Golden Knights partner with Smith’s to give away free gas on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced that it’s partnering with Smith’s Food & Drug to give away $20,000 worth of gasoline on Friday, April 22, beginning at 8:00 a.m., at the new Smith’s Marketplace at 845 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in Henderson.

The first 400 vehicles to arrive will receive $50 of gasoline. Fans are limited to one visit to the store. For those who can’t make the giveaway, the price of gasoline will be lowered by 40 cents per gallon all day Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 for customers with Smith’s rewards cards at that store.

Fans will be greeted by members of the Vegas Knight Hawks, as well as Chance and the VGK and Henderson Silver Knights cast. The event is part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Week, which concludes Sunday, April 24 with the team’s home regular season finale against the San Jose Sharks.

