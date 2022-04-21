Student arrested for assaulting teacher at Grant Sawyer Middle School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District Student was arrested Wednesday for assaulting a teacher at Grant Sawyer Middle School.

According to a parent letter issued by the Assistant Principal Hallie Loewy of Grant Sawyer Middle School, a student was arrested and removed from campus following an incident involving a teacher.

The letter said the following:

Hello Mustang Families,

This is Hallie Loewy, Assistant Principal of Grant Sawyer Middle School.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

Today a student was arrested for assaulting a teacher. The teacher was not physically harmed. School police quickly responded and handled the situation within minutes. Please know that all CCSD policies and procedures applicable to this situation are being followed.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

I am asking once again that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.

If you have any questions or concerns about your student, please contact me at (702) 799-5980.

Thank you.

A student at Foothill High School was taken into custody for an alleged stabbing incident against a teacher.

