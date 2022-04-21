Small plane flips over on runway at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A single-engine Cessna 182 flipped over while waiting to depart at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed two people were on board when the plane suddenly turned over as it was taxiing down the runway.

An airport spokesperson said both passengers were not injured.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Around 9:30 a.m., when the plane flipped, the sustained wind at Reid was 20 mph with gusts at 29 mph. The wind is expected to be even stronger Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 40-50 mph range. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 2 a.m. Friday.

