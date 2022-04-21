PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak on market for nearly $2M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak is on the market for nearly $2 million.

Located in the coveted Rancho Circle community, Stupak, the visionary behind the iconic Stratosphere — now The Strat, lived at the property from 1992 until 1999, according to his son, Nevada Stupak. The home is on the market for $1,999,989.

Nevada Stupak said his father acquired the property be near Phyllis McGuire of The McGuire Sisters, whom he was dating at the time of the purchase.

Built in 1975, the 5,126-square-foot home is comprised of six bedrooms and six baths.

Among other amenities, the home features a three-vehicle garage, a pool and a separate guest house.

While the property is located inside Rancho Circle, it is not part of the HOA and is not subject to a monthly payment, the listing agent for the property notes.

The property is 0.70 acres in total, as a separate lot next door is also available for purchase.

View the gallery of the home below:

