Parents charged in son’s death after child ingested cocaine, methadone

CALVERTON PARK (KMOV) -- Parents of a 2-year-old boy were charged Thursday in the boy’s April 2 death.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the child was in the care of 36-year-old Angela Dozier and 68-year-old Clarence Perry when the boy ingested cocaine and methadone, resulting in the boy’s death. A probable cause statement against the parents says the boy started to show signs of illness around noon on April 2, but the parents did not call 911 or seek out medical attention for the child until after 8 p.m. that night.

The toxicology report showed the child had enough drugs in his system to kill an adult, the statement also says. Both parents are being held in jail without bond. The official charge against Dozier and Perry is endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, a Class A felony.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.