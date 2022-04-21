Notorious ‘Love Ranch’ in Pahrump sold for over $1.2M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A famed brothel previously owned by the late Dennis Hof sold for $100,000 over asking price, according to real estate agent Bob Fredlund.

The sale of the brothel included the 75 acre plot of land surrounding it.

Fredlund, the listing agent, said the property received 14 over cash offers. The property was listed for $1.2 million.

The highest bidder and now owner of the land wanted to remain anonymous.

Fredlund said it is unclear what the new owner plans to do with the land and brothel. He said the highest interest from potential buyers was to reopen as a brothel, however there were other proposals.

“I heard hemp farm. I heard spas. I heard recovery centers. I heard RV parks and all those kind of things, but I could not tell you what these people intend to do,” Fredlund said.

The sale includes the 10,500 square-foot property with 15 large master suites complete with furnishings and TVs. The property also has a 2,500 square-foot corner bar and commercial kitchen.

Included in the sale is two mobile homes, a backhoe, a mini excavator, an advertising truck and a limousine. The purchase price includes multiple lots in Pahrump, including a .49-acre residential lot at the airport, a .62-acre commercially zoned lot on Highway 160, and two 4.5 acre lots and five 1-acre lots off Homestead Road.

There’s also 11 lots zoned for mobile homes in Crystal, NV included.

The Love Ranch is widely known for being the brothel where former NBA star Lamar Odom overdosed.

Hof reportedly died inside the brothel in 2018.

