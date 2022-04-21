Advertisement

Nevada dispensaries celebrate industry growth on 4/20

FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, a person buys marijuana at the Essence cannabis...
FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, a person buys marijuana at the Essence cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. The first full year of legalized marijuana for recreational use in Nevada pushed taxable pot sales past the $500 million mark statewide and raised nearly $70 million in tax revenue, including $27.5 million for schools. The Nevada Department of Taxation said Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 the $529.9 million in taxable pot sales for recreational and medical use combined exceeded expectations by 40 percent for the fiscal year that ended June 30. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - April 20, or 4/20, a day celebrated by cannabis enthusiasts. For local dispensaries, it is also one of the busiest days of the year and a time to celebrate their success.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in Southern Highlands held a “canna costume contest” with free cannabis for a year to the winner in the best 4/20 gear. Thrive, Nevada’s largest independent retailer, is one of 94 dispensaries now operating in the state and celebrating the growing industry on 4/20.

“We have seen a lot of growth and a lot of changes in a positive way,” said Makinzey Marracco, Director of Retail Operations for Thrive.

The industry has changed drastically since marijuana was legalized in Nevada back in 2017 and it’s about to change again.

“We are really excited for the consumption lounges, that is something that we have been putting a lot of focus into,” Marracco said.

Thrive shared renderings for a flagship store and consumption lounge now under construction. It will be located just off the Strip opening this summer, possibly by June.

“I think it is going to be really great for the tourists especially to have somewhere safe and legal to consume,” Marracco said.

Tourist have nowhere to legally consume marijuana. Consumption lounges will solve that problem. The new Thrive location will target the tourist market with one of the first consumption lounges in the state. The rules for consumption lounges are now being finalized.

Cannabis sales in Nevada reached a major milestone in fiscal year 2021 exceeding $1 billion for the first time despite pandemic challenges. The blossoming cannabis industry in Nevada still has plenty of room to grow with potentially dozens of consumption lounges set to open.

“We are ready, we are ready for it,” Marracco said.

For fiscal year 2021 in Nevada, the cannabis industry generated $159 million in tax revenue and fees funding K-12 education across the state.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
City of Las Vegas plans to transform golf course into 1,800 homes to address housing shortage
Although the hiring freeze is has been lifted, staff have higher priorities then maintaining...
Airport provides update on the still closed aircraft viewing area
The Love Ranch in Pahrump, NV.
Notorious ‘Love Ranch’ in Pahrump sold for over $1.2M
Parents are not happy about what they consider is a lack of communication from CCSD
Parent slams CCSD’s internal response to teacher lewdness arrest