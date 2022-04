LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is hosting a free soccer tournament to help kids have a positive experience with the police, as officers are the coaches.

The department is hoping 1,200 kids in 3rd-5th grade participate. The event is happening at UNLV on Saturday, April 23 from 9 A.M - 1 P.M.

LVMPD coach soccer games during free event (LVMPD)

