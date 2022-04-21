Las Vegas security company working NFL Draft says they get plenty of requests, but not enough staff

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A private security company said every single one of their officers will be working the NFL Draft, the owner compared the scale to working New Year’s Eve on the strip over the span of three days.

Private Force International is a security contracting firm that is responsible for over 300 properties throughout the valley that range from casinos, apartment complexes and shopping centers. CEO Jonathan Alvarez said that equates to serving just over 300,000 residents.

“It seems like every month we get busier,” Alvarez said.

Every single officer will be dispatched to work the NFL Draft.

“All of our K9 teams are activated, all of our EST (Emergency Security Team) teams are activated, we have so many partners in the community that also have reached out, but again our resources are completely tapped out,” Alvarez said.

Everyday PFI receives two at most four calls a day from potential clients looking to hire security. Requests are coming in as far as Reno.

Each week Alvarez said they receive 100 applications, but maybe two will qualify. Applicants must have no convicted felonies and no drug use since they have federal contracts.

Finding childcare is the biggest challenge for applicants to join.

“We’re looking for partnerships now as well as childcare facilities so if they have the opportunity to provide discounted rates to our officers so we can get them help as well that is definitely something that we do. Our officers and our team members are key,” Alvarez said.

Alan Almida, Captain of Special Investigations and Security, was the first employee Alvarez hired four years ago.

“Me not being able to serve in the Marines anymore due to a back injury – this kind of fills that void of giving back,” Almida said.

He recommends businesses invest in some sort of security to protect assets.

“Every property we’ve had within the first 60 days we’ve reduced at the max 40% of crime, and probably at a minimum of 26%,” Almida said.

They provide training and have an in-house academy. For those interested in applying visit PFI on Facebook or on their website.

