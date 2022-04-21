Advertisement

Las Vegas Ballpark announces ‘Flicks on the Field’ summer lineup

The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”...
The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night "Flicks on the Field." (Las Vegas Ballpark)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”

Organizers say the offerings will feature a three-part “Summer Strikeout” series with “must see” baseball-themed movies being shown at the Ballpark.

As part of the events, gates open at 6 p.m. with movie trivia, photo ops with Spruce the Goose and Aviator. Food is available at the Grill on First for dinner before the movie starts at 7 p.m.

The Ballpark says tickets start at $10 per person. Children 2 and under are free. A special pricing of $25 per person is offered if you purchase all three nights, according to a release. Field seating is first-come, first-served and stadium seating is reserved as selected.

The schedule is listed below:

Friday, June 10

Fan choice between The Rookie, A League of their Own and Little Big League

6 p.m. gates open

7 p.m. movie starts

Ticket Link to Purchase: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005C8DCC64202B

Friday, July 29

Field of Dreams

6 p.m. gates open

7 p.m. movie starts

Ticket Link to Purchase: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005C8DCC67202F

Friday, August 12

The Sandlot

6 p.m. gates open

7 p.m. movie starts

Ticket Link to Purchase: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005C8DCC692031

