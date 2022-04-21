Las Vegas Ballpark announces ‘Flicks on the Field’ summer lineup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”

Organizers say the offerings will feature a three-part “Summer Strikeout” series with “must see” baseball-themed movies being shown at the Ballpark.

As part of the events, gates open at 6 p.m. with movie trivia, photo ops with Spruce the Goose and Aviator. Food is available at the Grill on First for dinner before the movie starts at 7 p.m.

The Ballpark says tickets start at $10 per person. Children 2 and under are free. A special pricing of $25 per person is offered if you purchase all three nights, according to a release. Field seating is first-come, first-served and stadium seating is reserved as selected.

The schedule is listed below:

Friday, June 10

Fan choice between The Rookie, A League of their Own and Little Big League

6 p.m. gates open

7 p.m. movie starts

Ticket Link to Purchase: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005C8DCC64202B

Friday, July 29

Field of Dreams

6 p.m. gates open

7 p.m. movie starts

Ticket Link to Purchase: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005C8DCC67202F

Friday, August 12

The Sandlot

6 p.m. gates open

7 p.m. movie starts

Ticket Link to Purchase: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005C8DCC692031

