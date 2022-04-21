Forecast Outlook- 4/21/2022

The wind stays with us through the afternoon and evening with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range. Cooler air and scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of Southern Nevada through 2 a.m. Friday. The gusty wind will kick up dust, bringing the potential for power outages and isolated wind damage. Overnight temperatures fall back into the 50s and 40s Friday morning.

It will remain gusty at times on Friday with more clouds and cooler air. High temperatures will be running in the upper 60s and low 70s with some scattered showers in the mix. The best chance of showers around the Las Vegas Valley will be later in the morning and during the afternoon. We have enough instability that an isolated thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out.

This storm clears out for the weekend, leaving us with more sunshine this weekend. It will remain breezy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. More heat is on the way next week with high temperatures climbing back into the 90s.

