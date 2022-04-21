Advertisement

First-ever Las Vegas master plan community set to expand its historic roots

Paradise Palms is historic -- because it is the state's first master plan community.
By Cody Lee and Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five years ago, a local neighborhood was granted historic status. Now, there are talks that even more houses in that area could get that same designation.

Paradise Palms is historic because it is the state’s first master plan community. It’s also home to some local celebrities who have made their home here in Las Vegas.

There are a few requirements to deem a house historic in Clark County, it has to be at least 40 years old, associated with a well known person in the community’s history, and reflect Clark County’s social cultural and economic or political past.

Another thing is the outside cannot be changed.

Many of the homes in this neighborhood do fit this description and speakers at a zoning meeting Wednesday morning said many people in the community agree with this. But some are opposed.

“We both feel the overlay is extremely important but also the principals behind the overlay are extremely beneficial to the property owners. The only reason I oppose this to each their own and we all work hard to make our dreams come true, I believe they could have a choice to renovate the house,” said Emily Connor a Paradise Palms resident.

All board members did vote “yes” to the move Wednesday.

