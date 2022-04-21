City of Las Vegas plans to transform golf course into 1,800 homes to address housing shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The City of Las Vegas plans to transform 100 acres off Bonanza Road into 1,800 homes, in the latest effort by valley leaders to address the critical housing shortage.

The plan, dubbed the Desert Pines Vision Plan, is part of the 2050 Master Plan of the City of Las Vegas. It would include more than 1,800 units comprised of senior living, townhomes, one to three bedroom residences, affordable housing and market rate housing.

Amenities would include walking trails, a soccer field, a community center and workforce development center.

“We really are building an entire community on the 100 acres, There will be some affordability to it, because that is a priority for us knowing the need is huge. We know that wages aren’t keeping up with $200, $300 rent increases. So want to make sure our teachers and people who are working the service industry and our hotels have a place and that stability for their families,” said Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

“We don’t want to push anyone out of Las Vegas that wants to stay in Las Vegas,” Diaz said.

The city is looking for a developer for the plan. There is no timeline for completion.

