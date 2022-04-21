CCSD police arrests student at Palo Verde High School for battery against staff member

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police arrested a student at Palo Verde High School for alleged battery against a staff member.

Palo Verde High School Assistant Principal Lisa Schumacher issued a letter to families regarding the incident.

Dear Parents and Staff,

This is Lisa Schumacher, Assistant Principal at Palo Verde High School.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

Today a student was arrested for battery against a staff member. School police investigated and made the arrest. Please know that all CCSD policies and procedures applicable to this situation are being followed.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

I am asking once again that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.

If you have any questions or concerns about your student, please contact me at (702) 799-1450.

Thank you.

The incident at Palo Verde High School is third school related incident that took place on Wednesday.

A student at Foothill High School and Grant Sawyer Middle School were also taken into custody for allegedly attacking staff members on campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.