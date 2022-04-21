Airport provides update on the still closed aircraft viewing area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some aviation enthusiasts are still watching planes take off and land at Harry Reid International Airport, even though the public aircraft viewing area off East Sunset Road is still closed.

It was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. For several months, people have been watching the planes from across the street; in a parking lot for Sunset businesses.

“Everybody likes to watch the planes land, including us,” said Curtis Snaper.

Snaper owns Sin City Scuba across the street from the viewing area. He is concerned for the safety of people using the parking lot to watch planes. He said this week two people put up lawn chairs very close to the street. He said some will park and then walk across busy Sunset Road to watch the planes from the closed area.

“When they go across the street, they’re basically playing frogger going across Sunset. It can be very, very dangerous,” said Snaper

He also said business trash cans can fill up with garbage and attract birds, which can be dangerous for planes and passengers.

FOX5 contacted the airport about the business owner’s concerns.

Public Information Administrator Joe Rajchel sent the following response.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the difficult, but fiscally prudent, decision to temporarily close the Sunset Viewing Area to ensure our resources could be devoted to areas of operational necessity. Operating the lot requires a significant investment of labor and resources from the Department of Aviation, Metro and Opportunity Village. This includes the opening and closing of the lot, regular security patrols to ensure the safety of the users and routine servicing of the lot, such as ensuring the trash cans are not overflowing. Trash will attract birds to the area, which creates potential hazards for aircraft. We continue to evaluate the options for the Sunset Viewing Area as we work on setting the budget for the coming fiscal year. We are hopeful we can reopen the lot once the new fiscal year begins in July. We encourage all aviation enthusiasts to put their safety first and always be respectful of private property.”

